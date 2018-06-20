Transcript for First look at Amazon's new online shopping experience

America" with your exclusive first look with the a Amazon feature that could revolutionize the way you shop. A new service that lets you try on the clothes in the comfort of your own home before you buy it. ABC's Rebecca Jarvis is here. Rebecca. Reporter: Good morning, and when Amazon makes a move you know that the world is watching. So, could the future of online shopping be try before you buy? Amazon is making this new service, called prime wardrobe, available to prime members to try on clothes before having T pay for them. This morning, "Good morning America" getting an egs cloosive first look at Amazon's latest innovation, prime wardrobe, an online shopping experience that allows you to try before you buy. What we kept hearing from our customers they wanted to shop for fashion with us, they wanted to try things on, they wanted to touch and feel but they didn't want to see a huge amount of money taken from their credit cards. Reporter: Select at least three and up to eight items. It's prime wardrobe eligible. I choose my size. I add it to my prime wardrobe cart. I can choose to ship my prime wardrobe. After your shipment arrives you have the next seven days to make your picks. But, there's zero up front costs. You pay only for you keep and send the rest in this sealable box with this label. We're constantly trying to improve the online shopping experience. For us we see fashion as huge opportunity. Reporter: Last year, Americans spent more than $450 billion online. And every retailer wants a piece. There needs to be a shift in the way consumers are shopping for clothes. Because Amazon has come in and disrupted everything and if you don't change the way that you're playing in the game you're going to lose. Now this includes clothes for men, women, babies and kids and one of the big things here, guys, it takes away that impediment clothes shopping online. Buying clothes online is all about the fit, it's all about the fabric, you want to see it in person. He's the question, with once you get the clothes to the house, they know Michael we're not going to take the time to return it. What makes it seamless the lid on the box comes presealed. Flip the lid over and put that stamp that they sent to you on top of the box. You have seven days. However, here's the other part, you have your seven days, if you want to return it after those seven days you still can you'll be charged for it but then refunded. All right, Rebecca, thank you so much. Coming up, we have the parents behaving badly. Caught on camera in a brawl at a

