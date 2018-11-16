-
Now Playing: Bat kid is now cancer-free
-
Now Playing: Disney to donate $2M to 'Make-A-Wish' with the 'Share Your Ears' campaign
-
Now Playing: 90 characters perform 'It's a Good Time' at Cinderella's Castle for Mickey's 90th
-
Now Playing: Tessa Thompson shares secrets from behind the scenes of the Marvel universe
-
Now Playing: Mickey's Worldwide Birthday Bash: 'Disney' superfan makes it to Walt Disney World
-
Now Playing: Maddie Poppe reveals 1st contestant to make it to Hollywood on new season of 'Idol'
-
Now Playing: Prince William calls out tech companies during UK's anti-bullying week
-
Now Playing: Alleged mistress of man charged with killing wife, 2 daughters speaks out
-
Now Playing: The story of one man's incredible face transplant journey
-
Now Playing: Number of missing in California fire skyrockets
-
Now Playing: 'Batkid' cancer-free 5 years after Make-A-Wish adventure
-
Now Playing: Kim Porter dies at 47
-
Now Playing: Couple and homeless veteran charged in GoFundMe scheme
-
Now Playing: Gas prices plunge ahead of Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Women accuse Dartmouth professors of sexual assault, harassment
-
Now Playing: FBI, Aruba authorities investigate woman's cruise ship death
-
Now Playing: North Korea releases American, announces new weapon
-
Now Playing: Winter storm prompts thousands of flight delays, cancellations
-
Now Playing: New York-area commuters stranded for hours amid snow
-
Now Playing: Winter storm creates dangerous commute along East Coast