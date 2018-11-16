Transcript for 'Batkid' cancer-free 5 years after Make-A-Wish adventure

We are back now with the reason to feel good this Friday morning. We have a great update on the young boy known as batkid. He captivated the nation five years ago with help from the make-a-wish foundation. Adrienne Bankert is here with more of this story that will make us smile. We love this story. Wait till you see it. Miles and his family's lives changed when make-a-wish went all out with a gotham-themed surprise and this caper has a happy ending. He was the kindergarten caped crusader, miles Scott, just 20 months old when his family learned he was diagnosed with leukemia. Fast forward to age 5 and it was the make-a-wish foundation to the rescue with hero-sized hope after his treatments were over and he was in remission. They fulfilled his dream to be batkid. Riding the batmobile, even getting a key to the city of San Francisco, 20,000 people watching. Thank you, batkid. Reporter: Batkid even made an appearance on "Gma." This morning, five years after miles put on the mask, his family sent us these new photos, he's in fifth grade now and completely cancer-free. He's back to being an everyday kid. They consider make-a-wish foundation part of the medicine that inspired him to stay strong and recover. Miles' mom is forever grateful and says they shine a light on children and families when nothing else can. Shining that big bat signal light for this family. Today miles enjoys science and robotics and plays baseball and also helps on his family's farm. So we are so excited. So memorable, that story. It doesn't feel like five years. I remember it like yesterday. He's 10 years old now. We're all moving at the speed of life. You know that one out of

