-
Now Playing: Record Mega Millions jackpot on the rise
-
Now Playing: Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.6 billion
-
Now Playing: Megyn Kelly apologizes for blackface comments
-
Now Playing: Deadly virus outbreak kills 6 kids
-
Now Playing: Red Sox beat Dodgers in Game 1 of World Series
-
Now Playing: Vintage plane crashes on busy Los Angeles freeway
-
Now Playing: Record number of Americans head to the polls early
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Willa makes landfall as Category 3 in Mexico
-
Now Playing: Lottery official on what's next for $1.6B winner
-
Now Playing: $1.6B Mega Millions ticket sold in South Carolina
-
Now Playing: Meet the former CIA spy turned congressional candidate trying to flip her district
-
Now Playing: Meet the woman behind the nails of America's biggest runway models
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle is giving us all some outfit inspiration on her royal tour
-
Now Playing: Elle King performs 'Shame' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Carla Hall shares seasonal fall recipes live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Woman reveals she is a perfect match, will donate kidney to her neighbor
-
Now Playing: Elle King opens up about substance abuse, depression battle
-
Now Playing: What to know about the new FICO system that could boost your credit score
-
Now Playing: Amy Schumer announces she's pregnant in Instagram post
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Fiji