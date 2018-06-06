Transcript for 2nd volcano explosion sends ash flying in Guatemala

Now to the volcano of fire exploding again I Guatemala. Sending searing volcanic material down the mountain and ash thousands of the air. Towns L Thi completely cored. More than 3,000 people already have been evacuated now authorities are ordering more people Lee. ABC's Victor Oquendo isn Guatemala W the very latest go morning T you, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, mil. Weere thereatching rescue teams sui up and heading into one of the hst hit towns only to have to evacuate themselves when that volcano erupted again without rn that combination of toxic gas, ash and lavaaterialpewing out. The volcano once again. Nearbyns evacuating. Nobody takinny chances after Sunday's eruption whi caused so much destruct let's show you what the town here lookedlike. Very close to the volcano, the place is just devastated. Ash covers virly everything in sight. A very gray and grim en it's there where so many milies lost loved ones.thath toll right now stands at 75 but that number I expect to gr 192 people right now confirmed missing and before tuesdas eruptiontemalan offials told us they were planning have meeting to discuss how much lger Ty'd tinge the search for survivors now saying it's unlikely they'll find anyone else alive.chael. Thank you so much for at, Victor.

