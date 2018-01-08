Transcript for 85 injured in Mexico plane crash

That's right. Weage, a miraclinmexico. A plaacked with 103 on crashingushe during takeof tatching fire. Amazingly, eve escin though two are in serious condition includinhe pilot. Victor Oquendo there. Good morning Repterning. That P wasup to come right here to Mexico but never made it more than aile from theirport in durango Ashing durg takeoff in a calling it nothing short of a miracle. Duringtakeoff when the 99 passengeracked into this aemet felt the rocious the plane bouncing violently againhe nwerything wt dark. H started picking up speed and then I sed getting windier.we bounced ae times andng seeingre. Repor aoud bg the pla lost botes along thnway.the passenger and four crewoesca oneoman a her child running hole in the plane while other clamod through justs S began to rise out of the aircraft before it exploded intoes accordi toofficials. Seen a bunch of smoke. Open the doornd then I G getout. Reporter:aramedics packed person aftererson into ambulances. Miraculously, not a single lif lost this pnger ss she ran from the scene as F C the plane might expel thes coulde seen for miles. Pe for inri the pilot one passenger in serious stable ndition. At least one American onard, reverend esequiel sancherom ago, the archdiocese of icago sayingetained injuri but his is alert and re please pray for father Sanchez everyone affected. The plane waserfectly in febrry and there was well rested. This morning, governmals areingtims in those hospitals a inigation has been opened up. The com that makes the plane, embraer air, says it is sendinf technicians to help. Bring in ABC news morning to you. We the Gover durango saying a gust ofwind, they eve, hit the plane as it was tang of we also kno this airport is attude. Ou tnk contributing facto were this plane crash? Good morning, Amy. I thinhat that is still an open we do know there wasome weather in the area and know this I a high airport. It's aut,0 et, well Denver or buquerque.at know, ts aircraft left the runway, veered O to the left a Ver high rate of SP ripdhe off the airplau can see them sitting in the the end of the runwayutas intact which ishat saved only the crew but a theassengers on board that the whole stayed ct. Does thatave something to do with how the piles handled the plane? We don't S outcomes like this ten especily with image like that. Yeah, it's sll- we don know whether it's mechacal issue or pilot the on it left the runwayhere ll an opeqution. But they did a great job. The cabinw did a great job. You saw the firehere T stroyed th whole hull. That happened a they G erybody off the rplane,o thankfully it was very, very ooth ground as the airplane plowed through the end ohe runway T and I think that was the biggest control to Al people getting safely. I now every is so thankfulnvestigati continues in ter of what happenganyard, thanks as always for being W We G the latest from

