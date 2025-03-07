'How much do you pay for rent?' The question TikToker Caleb Simpson is asking

ABC News' Ashan Singh talks to the social media influencer about his road to success, his now-viral home tour series and just how much Caleb is paying for rent.

March 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live