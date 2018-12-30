Transcript for Alabama celebrates win over Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl

Let's transition to another moment. This is what Dan waits for all year. There's Christmas and college football championships. That's right. I love baseball. Alabama celebrating its win overnight. This victory sets up a match up between the crimson tide and crimson tigers for the title. Going head to head for the third time in four years. Reporter: The marquee match up is set featuring two of the sports biggest names. The Clemson tigers and crimson tide face off for the third time in four years. Both sides unbeaten and winning convincingly on Saturday. Clemson taking down notre dame in the cotton bowl. At first it looked like the luck of the Irish would prevail. As part of the national anthem, a bald eagle soaring above the crowd and going rogue and heading for the fan section, eventually landing on the shoulder of this man and the arm of another in what looked like a good omen for the Irish. It was all tigers in this one led by Trevor Lawrence who threw three touchdowns in the first half. Including this pitch and one handed catch to receiver T. Higgins. For the defending champs Alabama it was all business. Wasting no time jumping out to a 28-0 lead over Oklahoma and their Heisman trophy winning quarterback Kyler Murray. If you're wondering about the four fans who have been living on the ESPN billboard this week, notre dame and Oklahoma supporters have to go. I wish I could say the Irish left it all out on the field. I think we under performed I wish we had another start to the game. It was really fun, this whole billboard experience. The reward for the two remaining fans on the billboard, they get to stay there until January 7th, nine more days when the teams go head to head in the national championship. I love they pretend to be so disappointed. The losing representatives pre tent to be disappointed and have Normal bathrooms. It's time to go. We're out of here. You can watch the college football national championship day, January 7th at 8:00 P.M. Eastern on ESPN. The party will be at Dan's house. Uh-huh. Do you even know how to do football parties?

