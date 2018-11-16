Transcript for Alleged mistress of man charged with killing wife, 2 daughters speaks out

We are back now with that Colorado father who admitted to killing his wife and two daughters. This morning his girlfriend is telling her story and Amy is here with that. Good morning, Amy. Hey, good morning. Nichol Kessinger spoke out for the first time with "The Denver post" saying she approached investigators before Watts was arrested participating in multiple police interviews and when he was finally arrested she had no doubt he did it. Overnight the woman who Chris Watts was having an affair with when he murdered his wife and children is speaking out. Nichol Kessinger sitting down for an exclusive interview with "The Denver post" telling the paper, he's a liar. He lied about everything. According to Kessinger, Watts wooing her into an idyllic romance after he introduced himself to her at work. Coming across as a good listenering, soft-spoken man and thoughtful father. My daddy is a hero. Reporter: Kessinger noticing Watts did not wear a wedding ring saying he told her he was wrapping up a mutual divorce with his wife as his and Kessinger's relationship progressed. But that persona unraveling after Watts' family disappeared. If somebody has her, just please bring her back. I just want them back. I just want them to come back. Reporter: Suddenly nothing making sense to Kessinger as Watts presented himself to the world as a happily married man begging for his family's return. And if they're not safe right now, that's what's tearing me apart because if they are safe they're coming back. If they're not, this has got to stop like somebody has to come forward. Reporter: Kessinger telling "The Denver post," I found out he was still married and his wife was 15 weeks' pregnant thinking if he was able to lie to me and hide something that big, what else was he lying about? According to "The post," Kessinger shocked at Watts' deception and scared for his wife and daughters began interrogating Watts on the disappearance of his family drilling in on the inconsistencies in his story and demanding answers. But instead of resolving her concerns, Watts' responses and lack of emotion only making her more suspicious. The next morning, with Watts' family still missing, Kessinger reportedly going to police. That night Watts was arrested. Later pleading guilty to murdering his wife and daughters and hiding their bodies on the property of the very oil company where he and Kessinger first met. It is an unthinkable story. Watts is scheduled to be in court on Monday for sentencing. His plea deal allows him to avoid the death penalty, but so much pain and so much loss for that family. Absolutely. Unnecessarily. All right, thank you so much, Amy.

