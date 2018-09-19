Transcript for Champion golfer stabbed to death on golf course

thank you so much, a. George. We have another shocking iow where collegefer 22ears S golfing alone murdered by aomeless M who is now in ody. You see him right there. Abgio benite with the story. Good morni gi Reporter:d morning. This young golfer was called a spectacular student athlete with an infecous smile and bubble an alleged murderer is behind bars. She was risin star who won a mor onship. It wa huge. Beuse like Alwan win a trnorowa STE. Rut Celia barquin arozamena's life was cut sh polirresting 22-year-old coin richar E charged him with murder inirst degree. Rorter: Theowte student was golfingy in Ames Monday morning when they golf bags found at The found her clubs. They d'there disappeared to. Epestigators findinhea pondtabbed several times. Police dog tracing a scent O her remains to rrds who is homeless and was LI in nearbyoods. Richa hadal fresh scratcon his fac consistent a fight and attempting to conceal a laceration H hand. R: According to court documents ricsn rect ys told person he had, quote, an urgeo rape and kill a wan hhometown a vigil to reme this wing athlete. Anig they not believe the suspect kne he S still bend Bara million cash bond. Senseless gio. Tse new questions about

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.