Dangerous storm on the move as rain, snow sweep the South

More
ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest path of the storm sweeping from the Rockies to Texas.
0:52 | 12/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dangerous storm on the move as rain, snow sweep the South

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59793547,"title":"Dangerous storm on the move as rain, snow sweep the South","duration":"0:52","description":"ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest path of the storm sweeping from the Rockies to Texas.","url":"/GMA/News/video/dangerous-storm-move-rain-snow-sweep-south-59793547","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.