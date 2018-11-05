-
Now Playing: Police officer saves unresponsive baby on the side of the road
-
Now Playing: Detective saves choking baby at Police Academy graduation
-
Now Playing: Body camera captures cop saving infant in distress
-
Now Playing: Women may not be getting enough information about heart disease, AHA warns
-
Now Playing: US airports could see record number of fliers
-
Now Playing: Inside the #GainingWeightIsCool fitness trend
-
Now Playing: Dashcam footage shows off-duty cop save baby
-
Now Playing: A peek inside the futuristic Amazon Alexa-controlled home
-
Now Playing: Federal investigation into deadly Tesla crash
-
Now Playing: White Yale student calls police on black student
-
Now Playing: Severe storms sweep the country
-
Now Playing: Southwest pilots reveal harrowing details from emergency landing
-
Now Playing: 'He's dying anyway': WH aide on John McCain
-
Now Playing: Trump, Kim Jong Un to meet in Singapore
-
Now Playing: Participants reflect on 'GMA's' new rules of the workplace conversation
-
Now Playing: How John Krasinski went from being a 'scaredy cat' to battling monsters
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Hugh Jackman sends birthday message to Ryan Reynolds
-
Now Playing: Moms get real and spill what they secretly want for Mother's Day
-
Now Playing: Couple reacts to being wed in front of Cinderella's Castle
-
Now Playing: Hugh Jackman shares a special birthday message for Ryan Reynolds