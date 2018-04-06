Transcript for Death toll rises from volcano in Guatemala

A lot of news to get to. We B with a devastating volcano eruption, Guatemala, caed the volcano of fire nor the par tourist spot on Antigua and injures hundds. You see the pictures,sh over several citiesnatemala right now. Want to G to whit Johnson. He has all thelatest. Good morning, whit. Reporter: George, good morning to you. A viol eruption of Guatemala's F volcano has resulted INT lst 25 deaths including 3dren. At L 300 others injured. A five--stamf hot lava exce 700 degrees flowing through towns there,smoke and ash rainingn everywhere in this cattrophic crisis. So far more than 3,000 people have been evacuated. But as you can see from this video it's almostpossible to outrun thick haze of ash cloudsnketing the area. The volcano's about 25 miles southwest of ala'sapital city, ash can cover a nine-mile radio causing extreme mudes and rivers to ovow. This volcano's nameeans volcano of fire in Spanish. In thiseo taken last year after an eruption, lava ill luminates just the sheer side of this Ano. Th explosion is expect to impact nearlyillion pe. They're ly toind many more injured. In Hawaii thatcano emergency. You have residentsrapped Thi G. Eporter: Yeah, George, the waivil defense service says that some residents were late moving out of the mandatory evacuate areaear the kilauea volcano now stuck with no power, no celce or water. Authorities are nownning to ai lift people out if the L spreads farther in the four weeks sin the lava began flg from kilauea, it's cove 5 1/2 miles. The dang O volcanic smog know as Vo continues to be a majorfactor. It just stating. Thanks very much. Michael.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.