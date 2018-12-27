Dispatcher helps neighbor rescue drowning 1-year-old

A 1-year-old pulled from a pool in Florida with no pulse is lucky to be alive thanks to a 911 dispatcher who delivered step-by-step instructions to the child's neighbor.
2:00 | 12/27/18

