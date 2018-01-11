Transcript for Divers recover missing black box after Lion Air plane crash

We have breaking new developments overseas in that plane crash mystery. Divers have recovered one of the missing black boxes from the lion air flight that crashed in the waters off Indonesia and David Kerley has the latest. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning. A major break three days after this crash. One of the black boxes now found. It could have the answers as to why that new jetliner went down. This morning, the first of two black boxes from the doomed Indonesian flight found. Directed by its pinging divers recovered the data recorder which could explain why it fell out of the sky 13 minutes into its flight. Some of the wreckage of the nearly brand-new 737 now seen on the floor of the java sea where divers will look for that second box, the voice recorder. One eyewitness saying she saw thick black smoke pouring out of the aircraft. She says it was just after takeoff under the right wing near the wheel well of the landing gear. And this video given to ABC showing passengers boarding an hour before the tragedy which killed 189. Investigators from the NTSB and Boeing are now on the scene. Some of them examining the wreckage of the 737 which has been recovered already. The airline says there was a technical issue the day before on the two-month-old jet but claim it was resolved. The search for that voice recorder will resume, but this was a brand-new jet, and it had the capability to beam data to the ground. Boeing and the engine maker GE declined to comment on whether they already have data on it but that black box is a major break. Thanks very much. Now to those new chilling details about mob boss Whitey

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.