Transcript for Dock collapse leaves 20 treading water

A frightening dock collapse in South Carolina. 20 people falling into a creek when the boards gave way. Three of them sent to the hospital. Gio Benitez is at a dock this New York with the story. Good morning, gio. Hey, robin, good morning to you. The collapse happened on a wooden dock a lot like this one. You know what's really incredible despite the scare everyone survived. A picture perfect evening gone horribly wrong. Receiving several calls for a part of a dock that caved in. Reporter: 40 people were posing for pictures at a restaurant in South Carolina when suddenly the dock beneath their feet caved in throwing 20 of them into the water below. First call said five or six people in the water. Now we're getting calls of 20. At first it was just a moment of shock like is this really happening right now? I had my arm around my girlfriend's shoulder and like I said, the next thing we hear is a giant crack and the dock collapsed under the weight of all of us. Reporter: A nearby boat spotting the wreck helping pull people from the water. Three people were taken to the hospital but everyone is okay. Incidents like these have happened before like these unforgettable I dos, a bride and groom plunging in the water while their bridal party was taking photos. At one Miami sports bar, this dock split in two. Rescue crews scrambled to fish out dozens of survivors. So, look, experts tell us the biggest tip if you're on a wooden dock make sure you're extra watchful if you see a lot of people on it and take a glance down, look for any cracks and any missing screws or loose boards just to make sure, robin. Good advice there. Thank you, gio.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.