Transcript for Documents suggest Cohen used WH connections for business

Now ton esive new report on president trum former personal er, new documents suggest thahael hen was using his white H connectis in his business dealings to sign contracts with major corporations worth millio ABC's Kyra Phillips in Washington on the story for us good morni to you, Kyra. Reporte gg. It all started when Micha Cohen set up aompany to pay F adult actress stormy Daniels but we're learning about the money that went io that company including2 from a Swiss Dr Cohen's lawyer says he was just hired ise on health ca policy but senate Democrats say he wasering up even . Is rning, an exclusive look Michael Cohen's es and why one major pharmaceutical company paid him more tn a million dollars. What were theyafter? Senate drats promises of back D ACCs to the trump white house. Inhese Ema laid out in 21-pag report they say Michael Cohen is market his of novars and crossing ethical lines. Michael Cohen even signing H em personal counsel to president dd. Trump. Jimine appearing to seize an rtunity writing T Cohen, I amorwarding you some ideas to lower Dru costs in the U.S Cohen replying, received and I will forwardyou their suggestions. What were the nts for novartis. Whatovartis in my view wanted and it sure likes like they got it W a dt Lin of access to white house. Repr:atrney Lanny Davis telling ABC news Mr. Cohen, W N introduced anyone fro novartis to anyone in the administration congress did not sell access now, Paula, you'll remember Cohen once said he'd T a bullet for the president but in that interview with George he sign he may cooperate with investigors. This morning the white house is lining comnt on our story and novartis telling sate cats the email exchanges we pt of their counts at allh Cohen. All right, Cohen alsoaying his only loyalty is to his family than you for that reporting this morning. Now to T government

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.