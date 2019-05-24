Transcript for What to expect for Memorial Day travel

And we are going to talk about the memorial day exodus with nearly 43 million Americans hitting the road and the skies this holiday weekend. Our New York station has a bird's-eye view. Michael, the trend has been over the last few years for the commute to start on Thursday for the getaway. So yesterday afternoon, between the severe weather in the new York area and extra volume it was a very difficult evening. This morning, the rush hour commute around New York City not quite as intense as it usually is. You're looking at commuters dealing with a small accident on the George Washington bridge but this is about as good as it will get today, 37.6 million drivers will hit the road across the nation, the worst of the traffic will be from midafternoon through the evening. Cecilia, back down to you. We will stay off the roads then, John, thank you. This could be a rough start to what the TSA is predicting to be a record-setting summer for travel. Steve osunsami H more on the impact on the airwaves. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning, Cecilia. Not since 2005 have this many people expected to fly on memorial day weekend. What it looks like in Atlanta, the regular security lines are long. The precheck security lines are long. Even a line to get into this place because of construction taking place. An estimated 11.7 million are expected to fly over this holiday weekend. The TSA has every worker they can get in here working telling us the wait is still only 15 to 30 minutes despite the long lines. Weather was a problem in the northeast this morning. Only about 109 flights have been canceled with I is actually good news. The top destinations are new York, Las Vegas and Orlando.

