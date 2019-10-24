Transcript for Mark Zuckerberg under fire on Capitol Hill

on the hill, Mark Zuckerberg in the hot seat. The Facebook CEO grilled for hours by lawmakers taking heat for the company's record on hate speech, privacy and fake political ads. Chief national affairs correspondent Tom llamas has the story. Reporter: Mark Zuckerberg facing a grilling on capitol hill. He came to promote a crypto currency project but the hearing quickly turned into a gauntlet over Facebook's role in politics and society. Do you realize that you and Facebook have a credibility issue here. Reporter: Many riping into Facebook over its decision to allow politicians to lie in political ads without fact-checking them. Why should the very politicians that lead our country be held to a lower standard than the average American? This isn't about helping the politicians. This is about making sure that people can see for themselves what politicians are saying. So you won't take down lies or you will take down lies? I think it's a pretty simple yes or no. In a democracy, I believe that people should be able to see for themselves what politicians that they may or may not vote for -- So you won't take them down? Reporter: Facebook announcing just this week they took down several bogus accounts from Russia and Iran that were posing as political groups spreading misinformation. Zuckerberg telling congress in extreme situations, politicians could be censored. If anyone including a politician is saying things that can cause -- that is calling for violence or could risk imminent physical harm or voter or sense of suppression we will take that content down. Reporter: When it comes to other potentially false or misleading ads run on Facebook, the CEO seemed to be at a loss for word. Could I run ads targeting Republicans in primaries saying that they voted for the green new deal? Sorry. I -- can you repeat that? I don't know the answer to that off the top of my head. So you don't know if I'll be able to do that? Reporter: Tough crowd. As for the cryptocurrency, he was there to talk about Libra and said Facebook would not move forward unless approved by U.S. Regulators and to give you one more example how tough it was for Zuckerberg, one representative said you're the right person at the right time to take this beating. Ooh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.