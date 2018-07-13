Transcript for FBI agent fends off GOP attacks over Trump texts

Thousand to the extraordinaryongression hearing pitting an FBI agent accused of anrump bias against angry Republican lawmakers. At oneoint congressman getting pna alluding to Peter ok extramarital affair during the testimony. ABC's chief just correspondent Pierre Thomas has more F Washington. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Michael, good morning. Thright. The FBI agent who wro those belliger text messages slamming candidate Donald Trump was on capitol hill inn exclusive in your face hea unlike anything we've seen for quit some time. Not onc iny 26 years defending our nion my persal opinion impact any ofalction I took. Reporter: FBI agenteter strzok defending himself in that dram congressional he strzok under fire forhot messages to FBI lawyer Lisa page where oneoint he calls trump an iot. Wi page responding, he's awful. In anotherxchange page writin god, trump is a loathsom Hun. Strzok respog yete may win. America will T whahe voting publicserves. Mr. Strzok others inside the FBI and doj turned our system of justice onts hea and that's why we're H a why this matters. Reporte Republicans accusing strzok of allowingias to impact hisen the clintonil investigation and his time working on Theus probe. I've talked to FBI agents around the country. You've embarrassed them. You've embarrassed yourself. Orter: But strzok fought back. I don't appreciate what was iginally said. I don't give a damn what you appreciate. I don't appreciate having an FBI agent with an unprecedented level of animus working two major vestigations. Reporter: It got personal. And I can'tp but wonder when I see looking there with little smirk how many times did youook so innocent into your fe's eyend L to her -- Hav you decency? Thiss intolerable. What's wrong W that? You need your medication. Ave always told the truth. The fact T Y accuse or not that was the sort of loo I would engage in with a family member I havecknowledge hurting goes more to a discussif your character and what Y stand for. Orter: Democrats repeatedly pushed back Republicans of trying to unine Robert Mueller's investigation. This hear something a kangaroo court. Its a three-ring circ. Reporter: And Democrats claim iftrzokeally wantedo hurt have leaked the FBI fact they were investigating Russian meddling and ties to trump campaign. He never DI that's about as paan you can get and house Republicans are expected to bring Lisa page to capitol H for a grilling behind closed doors. Paula. Thank you, woas tt hearing very uncomfortable to watch. Thanks again, Pierre.

