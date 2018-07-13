-
Now Playing: FBI agent Peter Strzok testifies on Trump texts
-
Now Playing: Britain welcomes Trump with protests as Strzok testifies on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Woman who was abandoned at birth sets out to meet her biological siblings
-
Now Playing: Build-A-Bear's 'Pay Your Age' promotion turns into total chaos
-
Now Playing: Woman at center of #PlaneBae breaks her silence
-
Now Playing: Sarah Palin responds to Sacha Baron Cohen prank
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams advances to her 10th Wimbledon final
-
Now Playing: Teen rescued after 10 hours of treading water
-
Now Playing: Documents suggest Cohen used WH connections for business
-
Now Playing: FBI agent fends off GOP attacks over Trump texts
-
Now Playing: Trump criticizes May on Brexit while on UK visit
-
Now Playing: This NYC shop creates ice cream 'bouquets' featuring up to 21 scoops on a single cone
-
Now Playing: Take it from Karamo Brown: Own who you are
-
Now Playing: 'Shark week' themed cruises are here and we're scared and excited
-
Now Playing: Baby Disney princesses reunite for seriously epic cake smash
-
Now Playing: Woman flashing her engagement ring on Space Mountain is everything
-
Now Playing: Mom of 'bingo babies' reflects on her lucky gift of in vitro fertilization
-
Now Playing: Papa John's founder resigns, apologizes for racial slur
-
Now Playing: 'Star Trek's' Zachary Quinto reveals friendship with the original Spock
-
Now Playing: Backstreet Boys superfans surprised with concert tickets live on 'GMA'