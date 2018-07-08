Transcript for Fire grows to largest in California history

. Nearly new game. First we begin with daerous he hottest temperatures so far this season agavldfires out west. A new oneifornia is holy fire.'s leading helicopter rescues andhe menno complex is thestate's largest ever. Going go T wilrn the ground I trabuco canyon with the test. Reporter: Good mofire crewsontinue tencounte intenseonre on the ground. Ning you C that heh orangelow one line behi me that ted to another record-setting fire season and wetill have lo way to G now the largest wildfi on rdn California's history over 283,000 acr burng far. That's nearly 4 square miles. The fire,30% contne this morning 9 structures harm's way,omes already burned to the ground and 18 working nonsp. The Carr fireestroying more than a thousand homes, burning 160,000 acres. Twrefighters injur overnight in the holy in south C erupting in Orange count and seading quickly. Across the Rd we couldn' croseporter: 400 acres bned in a matter of hours. It is zeroercent contained. Twoers rescued they weretrapped. E elderly couple scrambingo a canyon where they were pulled toy byhelicopt yosemite national park closed indefitely. Thferguson fire's smoke too much for tourist, fourth largest in the state's history. Year the Thomas fire became est fire californ's history. That fire broke outnecember and overnight mdo complex fire that fire and keep I we'renly august. Thank you so much ll.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.