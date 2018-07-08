-
Now Playing: Wildfire rages in northern California
-
Now Playing: Firefighters struggle to contain deadly, rapidly growing wildfire
-
Now Playing: College student poses with gator in graduation photos
-
Now Playing: Cops describe rescuing man from a burning car
-
Now Playing: Mollie Tibbetts' father believes she was kidnapped
-
Now Playing: Red tide, toxic algae in Florida sparks health warnings
-
Now Playing: Chicago mayor pleads with residents amid gun violence
-
Now Playing: 'Star witness' testifies against former boss Paul Manafort
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Hector heads toward Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Fire grows to largest in California history
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor in Paradise' preview: Colton and Tia reunite at last
-
Now Playing: No more 'I'm bored': Here are 3 crafty activities to try with your kids
-
Now Playing: You don't want to miss this DIG
-
Now Playing: This new nail trend is totally raw
-
Now Playing: Mom channels Britney Spears to document her 4th pregnancy
-
Now Playing: Investigators turn to locals in search for missing Iowa student
-
Now Playing: 'Freaky Friday' stars perform 'At Last It's Me' live
-
Now Playing: Beyonce's childhood home for sale in Houston
-
Now Playing: The buzz about super-food Manuka honey
-
Now Playing: Earthquake kills more than 90 people in Indonesia