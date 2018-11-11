Transcript for Firefighters continue to battle deadly California wildfires

First the breaking news in California where several wild fires are raging. Just awful. A warning this morning of tremely critical conditions that could lead to volatile fire behavior. Firefighters trying to gain as much ground as possible during a break from the winds. Here's what we know so far. In northern California at least 23 people confirmed dead as a result of the camp fire. There are 108 missing persons reports. Those calls could be multiple people calling about the same person. Nearly 6,500 homes have been destroyed and it's only 20% containing. In southern California there are two deaths related to the woolsey fire. 250,000 people have been ordered to evacuate there. That fire is only 5% contained. We have team coverage. Let's go to rob in malibu with the serious threat firefighters are facing this morning. Rob. Rob,t's going to be the winds. They're going to pick up in the next few hours. Firefighters will be scrambling. We may see more new fires spark in the next 24 hour. The winds have calmed. Firefighters were scrambling to put out flames around the Pepperdine university. The damage hands done in so many neighborhoods. For more what happened in this fire let's get it over to Matt Gutman. Rob, we're not too far away from where you are. That roar you hear behind me is a natural gas leak. Firefighters tell us we're okay, but it gives you the scale of the historic proportions of this fire. 250,000 plus people have been evacuated in this area of southern California. Hundreds of homes destroyed. Firefighters describe what went through here as a hurricane of fire obliterating neighborhoods. With our second camera, I want to show you want remains of this house. All that remains is that chimney over there. We'll swing over to this side. This is the next door nearby completely levelled. You can see additional fires. This goes on block after block here. Reporter: This morning the massive woolsey fire exploding in size northwest of los Angeles, clogging the sky with vast thunder heads of smoke visible as far as the eye can see. The flames and heat are very powerful. Reporter: Fueled by fierce winds since Thursday the blaze devouring thousands of homes. Reducing estates into little more than concrete pads littered with piles of debris. We're in total shock right now. We survived other fires, but unfortunately the fire was so strong it took the house down. Reporter: We covered the destruction yesterday morning. We came across one of the houses as it was burning. Firefighters are so stretched. They're just abandoning homes like this. They've mostly burned already. There's no point in battling flames like this, this intense and dangerous. This neighborhood has been devastated. All these multi-million homes completely charred. Just after day break the winds died down and we went back. It's a few hours later. There's nothing left of this two-story structure. It's entirely gone. We embedded with the fire chief scouting the debris. We found Kent craigs, his entire neighborhood gone. How much are these homes worth? That one was $5.2 million. There was one that was just sold for like $6.5 million over there. This was valued at $6.5 million. Reporter: At nearby Pepperdine university students sheltering on campus, now told it's safe enough to go home. Some speaking out about the ordeal. It's scary. It feels apocalyptic to see smoke coming over the hill. I'm grateful to be in a location where all of us were together. Reporter: In addition to the blaze local authorities finding themselves in a political spat with president trump who tweeted with proper forest management we can stop the devastation constantly going on in California. The president of the firefighter association responding. The president's message is ill informed, ill timed and demeaning to those who are suffering as well as to the men and women on the frontlines. One reason the firefighters are so upset when they hear that is we're told by fire chiefs the suicide rate among firefighters has sky rocketed over the previous years. There's a lot of work to be done here. If the winds kick up and start pushing around embers from fire like that, it could trigger new fires in places that haven't yet burned. It's going to be a long couple days. You're right, Matt. With so many acres burning and still so many hot spots smoldering once the winds pick up we'll see activity pick up in this fire and likely more new fires sparked throughout the day to day.

