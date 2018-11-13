New fires ignite in California amid devastation

More
As firefighters try to control the massive Woolsey fire, another blaze, the Peak fire, started near a highway and close to homes northwest of Los Angeles.
3:45 | 11/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New fires ignite in California amid devastation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59158528,"title":"New fires ignite in California amid devastation","duration":"3:45","description":"As firefighters try to control the massive Woolsey fire, another blaze, the Peak fire, started near a highway and close to homes northwest of Los Angeles. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/fires-ignite-california-amid-devastation-59158528","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.