Transcript for Georgia governor's race still too close to call

there are other big races around the country at this hour. The results in the governor's race in Georgia as we've been talking about, too close to call and that's where Stacey Abrams is trying to make history and Steve osunsami is now there outside of Atlanta with the latest. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning to you, robin. The thing to take a look at are the absentee ballots. We don't know how many that are out there but Stacey Abrams believes that there are about 77,000 of those ballots still to be counted and that her campaign only needs a net increase of about 24,000 of those ballots to push this into a runoff. Brian Kemp who is the current secretary of state, the Republican candidate admitted that there are still votes to be counted but believes that his camp has the math in their favor. They're going to be arguing over this all week and if there is a runoff, it will take place in less than a month. Robin. Something to keep in mind, Steve, thank you. Georgia is just one of a handful of faces too close to call. The one in Arizona too close and in Florida and that's where whit Johnson is at the statehouse there in Tallahassee. Good morning to you, whit. Reporter: Florida, excuse me, robin, good morning to you. Yes, despite the razor thin margins, the crucial important swing state of Florida still delivering big victories for the Republicans and specifically to president Donald Trump and his agenda. The man who will be governor here, Republican congressman Ron Desantis, rode the trump wave all the way to victory. The president essentially hand picked Desantis early on in the primary process. Now, the Progressive candidate, Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum actually surprised his supporters by conceding the race before many of the major networks were projecting a winner. In the senate battle Rick Scott declared victory over three-term Democrat bill Nelson. That race also too close for ABC news and others to call, less than a 1% margin and Nelson did not officially concede but a spokesperson acknowledged they didn't get the results they wanted and said Nelson would make a full statement sometime today. If those results hold, Florida would get two Republican senators serving together for the first time in more than 100 years. Robin. All right, whit, always seems to be such tight race there is in Florida but to Texas where Ted Cruz fought off a tough battle from Democrat Beto O'rourke and held on to his senate seat. Paula Faris is in El Paso and, yes, O'rourke lost but hearing about the Beto effect still in effect, Paul. Reporter: We sure are. This was a lot tighter than people expected it to be. A record amount, $110 million was poured into this state, into this particular race. In his concession speech last night, congressman Beto O'rourke said he's more hopeful than he's ever been about Texas and the country. He said he called senator Cruz and told him he would work with him any time anywhere over the divisiveness in this country but if you look at Beto's platform, he was out there on the stump campaigning for health care and unity and dreamers, rarely, if ever, was there a mention of the economy. You just wonder if that platform was a little too Progressive for Texas. Cruz thinks so and Republicans here call him a shiny new penny. 2020, I know we're just getting finished with 2018 but you finished to Beto O'rourke about the possibility of running for president. Reporter: I ask fundamental there was a scenario where he would run for president and he said, no, period. He said he would be surprised if Beto didn't run and Cruz who famously ran during his first term, I said will you serve your full term. He said unequivocally. A lot to be determined in Texas. A lot to be determined and lost count how many have said no and end up in the process of running. Reporter: Ever. Thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.