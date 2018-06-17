Giuliani asserts Mueller and his team should be investigated

Giuliani calls for the Russia investigation to be suspended; he says Trump won't consider pardoning Manafort or Cohen until after the investigation is wrapped up.
4:56 | 06/17/18

Comments
