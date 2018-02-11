Transcript for Google employees stage worldwide walkouts

Now to the worldwide walkout at Google. Thousands of employees protesting the way they say the company handles sexual harassment and whit Johnson has more. Good morning, whit. Reporter: Michael, gd morning to you. This was one of the largest and most publicized companywide protests of the me too era. A scene repeating itself around the world, hundreds of employees in each office walking off the job speaking out against sexual harassment and demanding change. From New York -- -- To California, London, Singapore, a sea of employees in different time Zones blasting their own company. They are being harassed when they walk in the front door. Reporter: Carrying signs like time's up, tech and not okay, Google. A global walkout against the tech giant's alleged handling of sexual misconduct allegations. I need to make sure that there are safe places that I can feel comfortable to have mentorship, sponsorship and we need your help. Reporter: The walkout coming just one week after "The new York Times" reported there was a $90 million severance package for Andy Rubin, the creator of android mobile software. The report says the 2014 payout came after Google concluded a sexual misconduct allegation against him was credible. Rubin denies the allegation firing back on Twitter saying, quote, "The New York Times" story contains numerous inaccuracies about my employment at Google and wild exaggerations. Google employees have specific demands and want the company to end pay inequality. They want the company to also issue reports on sexual harassment and make it easier for employees to file complaints. Google says they are listening to their employees and they support those who want to participate in the walkout. Michael. Thank you very much, whit. It is as much support as they can get.

