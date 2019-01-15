Transcript for High-end complex in Nairobi under 'attack,' police say

Breaking news for our viewers in the west reports an explosion and gunfire at a hotel in Nairobi Kenya. A foreign correspondent James long has the latest good morning James. Good morning George we're following what looks to be an ongoing terror attack at a hotel in Nairobi Kenya have been reports of at least two explosions and gunfire was seeing images of the Intel calls and people running in panic with bloody faces. So we have no firm numbers yet on casualties and themselves is all on the scene and firefighters are battling the flames. As the injured are carried away it's a scented in the Waxman's district of Nairobi at the DC hotel to the high end hotel. Name Nairobi university popular with foreign tourists. We're hearing of people trapped in several buildings nearby the police and specialist anti terrorist courts hunt down those responsible. I was feeling mild case I don't know and the I happen I'm. The little don't shoot up and I want to miss it just to complain to have been. There is issued to be accorded to our team doesn't just come home to me I don't think miss and I don't know why he didn't keep Tim. I kept on putting. I'm slow steady tiny. Now the house being a claim of responsibility from terror group Al shabbat we say in a statement they are quick. Currently conducting an operation in Nairobi. And this group housed in behind a number of major attacks in recent years most notably accuracy university in 2015. And that the 150 people that this is an ongoing situation. And we continue to moment trip.

