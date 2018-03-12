Transcript for Inside the love story between George and Barbara Bush

We're going to move on now to our "Gma" cover story. President George H.W. Bush not only had an extraordinary life, but also an incredible love story. His wife, Barbara, by his side for more than 70 years, she was the love of his life and his fiercest defender. Reporter: It was a love story that spanned seven decades. George Herbert walker bush and Barbara pierce, teenage sweethearts married in January, 1945, and over the years became parents to six children. Future president George W. Bush, future governor, Jeb, sons Marvin and Neil and daughter Dorothy and a little girl named robin who died of leukemia at the age of 3 in 1953. He was very close. I was very close to her. She adored him. What was it that pulled you back up on your feet afterwards? He was very strong. He was wonderful. Reporter: Together, they were strong under the glaring spotlight of political light in times of great triumph and agonizing defeat. And we have fought the good fight, and we have kept the faith, and I believe I have upheld the honor of presidency of the United States. Is it painful to you when he is criticized? Yes. I'm not going to lie to you. I am not. I just fake and let you think I like it. I don't like it at all, and I really don't like it when our children are brought into it all. How has the president changed in the past 20 years? Well, I don't think he has changed at all, but my opinion of him has changed a little bit. I always thought he hung the moon. Everybody knows that, but I'm embarrassed to say this in front of you, but it's true. George has remained so extraordinarily stable and steady through some very difficult times. Reporter: Among the difficult times, Mrs. Bush's open heart surgery in 2009. I have been a nervous wreck about it. Today, we heard from four presidents of the United States. Obama, Clinton, Jimmy Carter and George Bush. George W. Bush and me, five, and I think there is a lot of interest because of who she is. After 67 years, what have you learned about Mrs. Bush? Oh, boy. I have learned a lot about her, but she is just so kind, and the leader of our family, and she is an amazing spirit. Amazing, unselfish spirit. I just sit there now and watch her interact with the family. She is just wonderful, and every night there she is. We say our prayers and go to sleep. Never go to bed angry and stay angry. Never stay angry. That's good advice for married folks. You're going to fight and you're going to have fights I'm sure, but don't -- don't go to sleep being angry. Just so much -- so much of their story. It's all very, very real. Oh gosh. I just -- he was such a patriarch and a patriot and such a remarkable -- I love how one of his grandsons said he wasn't just a great man. He was a good man and that's all you can ask for. A deep love story. Let's go to ginger.

