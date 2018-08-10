Transcript for Investigation underway of limo crash that killed 20

but ready for a raucous midweek. New details on that stretch limo crash in upstate New York. Four sisters and their family and friends out for a birthday celebration. In all, 20 people killed making it the deadliest crash in this country in nearly a decade. ABC's erielle reshef has the latest. Be advised we got two cars off in the brush. Reporter: This morning the NTSB investigating the country's deadliest transportation accident in nearly a decade. This is the most deadly transportation accident in this country since February of 2009. We need multiple ambulances. Reporter: 18 people inside a limo killed when officials say it barreled through an intersection in upstate New York plowing into a crowded restaurant parking lot slamming into an empty SUV striking and killing two bystanders before landing in a wooded area. In total 20 people died. 20 fatalities is just horrific. I've been on the board for 12 years and this is one of the biggest loss of lives we've seen. Reporter: Barbara Douglas tells ABC news her four nieces were among the passengers riding in a 2001 stretch Ford excursion similar to this one posted on the company's website when it crashed. I had four niece, they're all dead. They were in there. Reporter: One of the sisters, Amy, had just gotten married earlier this summer to her husband Axel Steenburg. I love you always. Reporter: Amy posting this selfie of her with her husband just three days before the accident writing on Facebook, I just wanted to say Axel Steenburg, I love you more than words can say. Their uncle rented the limo to keep them safe. On the way to a surprise party for the youngest 30th birthday, 26-year-old Amanda Halse and her boyfriend Patrick Cushing. Axel's brother was also in the limo and leaves behind two kids. His wife did not come along because she was not feeling well. ABC news learned that newlyweds Erin and Shane Mcgowan were among the victims. Her aunt saying she was a beautiful sweet soul, he was too. They had everything going for them. And there are already two vigils scheduled. One worked at a nearby school. Grief counselors on hand and stress debriefings for those emergency workers who responded to this unimaginable tragedy. Cecilia. Just so absolutely heartbreaking. Erielle, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.