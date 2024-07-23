JD Vance hits campaign trail as Trump campaign shifts focus to Kamala Harris

With just over 100 days until the election, the Trump campaign is switching gears, ramping up attacks on their new Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

July 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live