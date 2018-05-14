-
Now Playing: Uproar over caged tiger at prom dance
-
Now Playing: Yale student speaks out about encounter with police
-
Now Playing: Live animals cause uproar at high school's prom
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle's dad accused of staging paparazzi pictures
-
Now Playing: Gas prices on the rise ahead of summer travel
-
Now Playing: 5-year-old snatched by bear outside home
-
Now Playing: Southwest plane makes emergency landing
-
Now Playing: Trump prepares for North Korea summit
-
Now Playing: Hawaii braces for volcano's explosive steam eruption
-
Now Playing: New details on the royal wedding
-
Now Playing: Tensions rise as the US prepares to move its embassy to Jerusalem
-
Now Playing: Celebrating National Barbecue Month with BBQ chef Billy Durney
-
Now Playing: A Tesla car crash near Salt Lake City, Utah, is under investigation
-
Now Playing: A propane tank exploded during an Autism Speaks event in Chicago
-
Now Playing: Giuliani walks back comments that contradicted White House
-
Now Playing: Hawaii facing new volcano fissures that opened overnight
-
Now Playing: New details on the knife attack in central Paris
-
Now Playing: Wildfires break out in Arizona, Texas
-
Now Playing: Trump approves disaster declaration for Hawaii
-
Now Playing: White House silent over staffer's disparaging comments about McCain's health