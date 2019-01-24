Major storm moves across the east with wind, rain

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee reports on the major concerns for flooding as the storm brings heavy rain and powerful winds.
0:46 | 01/24/19

Transcript for Major storm moves across the east with wind, rain
Now, ginger, major storms moving across the east and a lot of rain and heavy winds and I know there is serious concerns about flooding. And you can see it now, Michael. Here in times square the heavy rain has just begun and it will be an all day event. Well beyond New York City. They're actually tornado warnings popping up in Florida this morning. Severe thunderstorm warnings too talking about one to two inch per hour rainfall rates. Of vermilion and east lake, Ohio. And in Birmingham, where you have cars underwater because of all this rain so that front moving east. We are going to be dealing with it, not just the beginning of today but really through the afternoon all the way up to Portland, Maine, and we're going to finally get rid of it with a whole lot of cold behind tomorrow. More cold coming. All right, ginger, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

