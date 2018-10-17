Massive Mega Millions jackpot rolls to record $868M

With no grand prize winner in Tuesday night's drawing, the new jackpot is up to $868 million, the highest payout in the game's history.
Transcript for Massive Mega Millions jackpot rolls to record $868M
Eva, thanks very much. That massive mega millions jackpot. No one took home the grand prize as we told you last night. The pot soaring to a record $868 million for Friday's drawing. Gio Benitez is on the beat again. He's here with us with more. Reporter: Good morning. An unbelievable jackpot right there and we do know right now that there are at least nine $1 million winners from last night's drawing, so check those tickets right away but this was the 24th time in a row, believe it or not, that there was no jackpot winner. Still no winner for the record-breaking mega millions lottery but the good news, the jackpot is now even bigger. See if I can make you a millionaire. Reporter: Come Friday you could win an astounding $868 million. Give me the winning ticket. Reporter: Now the odds might be daunting, 1 in 302 million but that hasn't stopped people out there from doing anything they can to increase their odds. I'm excited and hope I got the winning lottery numbers. Reporter: Hitting up lucky locations, stores that sold winning tickets before. This will be my first time getting a ticket from the bluebird. The famous bluebird so hopefully first timer's luck. Reporter: Bluebird liquor has a history of producing lottery winners selling four winning tickets over a million dollars. Come on, bluebird. Come on. You can do it. Reporter: Then there's Ernie's liquor in San Jose, California, millionaires are made here, a ticket for $522 million sold in July. Lucky one. Yep, this is it. Reporter: Keeping the dream alive and trying their luck once again. And people will be trying and the games continue tonight with the Powerball, $345 million jackpot right there. If you take the lump sum that's $199 million and it may not be the 868 but, listen, it's not chump change. I know, when we think about the people who won a million, ah, why are we like doing that? One of those people, it's about 5 million because they got one of those multipliers. Good for them. Thank you, gio. We'll be playing tonight. Now to a tense moment during

