Transcript for Why it Matters: Parkland shooting survivors on what's driving them to vote

This election key issue that is closest my heart is under fire this is an issue that is literally life or death breaking news. Might say heart breaking news. This image one ad that have become all too familiar with what we know at this hour at least seventeen people have been killed. Hartman was the safest place. Florida for over a decade. And if seventeen people could be shot and killed a seventeen more permanent affected by their injuries that every single place could be affected. There is a away. For us to have common sense gun house you know a lot of people don't understand it airline pilots now a lot of them carry guns. Things have changed a lot. Maybe you have the same situations schools this is not just an issue. For right now this is an issue for our future this is an issue for our children every day and six people die in this country due to gun violence if things don't change and the violence will keep. Perpetuating a more more kids than. Families will be destroyed by this. Now written about power. And convert. And young keep. Well historically. Haven't voted the treated as one one in five young people it's important vote because. That is what our country was built on the concept of having a choice if we don't vote for our future. Than our country. It is at risk if we are accurately represent it. Then went just keep having protests and riots and we haven't historically voted we still historically that the tides change. But right now. What we're doing is we're meeting the tides of change it's about speed boat people in office that won't cause problems for us we can keep living healthy and happily. That's the whole point.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.