Transcript for Megyn Kelly apologizes for blackface comments

That is in your next hour. Backlash for Megyn Kelly. She faced criticism after she defended blackface as part of a Halloween costume. She is apologizing and Paula Faris with the story. Good morning, Paula. Good morning, everyone. It all started with a conversation on her morning show about the Halloween costume police but after her comments drew fierce backlash, she says she listened to people with opposing views on the matter including some of her friends and colleagues and it has caused her to rethink her own views. Overnight NBC's Megyn Kelly apologizing for this moment on her show Tuesday morning. What is racist because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Like, okay, when I was a kid that was okay as long as you were dressing up like as a character. Reporter: Kelly and her panelists were discussing Halloween costumes that go too far citing this costume of a real housewife who was dressed as Diana Ross and it ruffled many feathers last year. She made her skin look darker than it really is, and people said that was racist and I don't know. I felt like who doesn't love Diana Ross? It's not like she's walking around in general. Reporter: The discussion online was fierce and swift, Patton Oswalt writing you and I are approximately the same age. Blackface was not okay when we were kids. Padma lakshmi calling it damaging tweeting I cannot believe the ignorance of this in 2018. You have a responsibility to educate yourself on social issues. I can't keep up with the number of people we're offending by being Normal people. Reporter: Hours later she apologized for her comments in an email to her colleagues saying, I've never been a PC kind of person. But I understand that we do need to be more sensitive in this day and age particularly on race and ethnicity issues which far from being healed have been exacerbated in our politics over the past year. This is the time for more understanding, love, sensitivity and honor and I want to be part of that. I look forward to continuing that discussion. Kelly has made controversial comments concerning race in the past like insisting that Santa Claus and Jesus Christ are both white men. If they have a peace on dotcom, Santa Claus should not be a white man anymore. Yet another claiming it's racist to have a white Santa and for all you kids watching at home, Santa is just white. Jesus was a white man too. Reporter: Kelly apologized for those. There's a lot I'd like to go back and pay differently. We reached out to NBC. They are not commenting and also reached out to Megyn Kelly's camp. No comment beyond that apologetic email that she sent to her colleagues, guy. Of course, a lot of people are commenting on this and one of the comments, the panel, you're going to have this discussion perhaps you should have a more diverse panel that can challenge her when she's making those types of statements and to not know the historical significance of that is -- Surpriseing. Surprising. Very surprising. All right, we have now new

