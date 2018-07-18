Transcript for Mueller requests immunity for witnesses in Paul Manafort trial

Deacy are ongoing. Devments in the Russia investigation. Robert Muell turning U the heat on Paul mana asking a federal judge tont immunity to five secret witnesses who uld provide testimony in ma's Tria want to bring in danams and, Dan, this trial setta week. This is quite a tw T ish ting velopment. Who are these five witnesses? We don ow. But more poy, these are basically five people who are saying we will in effect ie our right against self-incrimination meaning there's some Ty're worried about in connect with their ten Robert Mueller's coming back and sayi fair enough, but we need yourtestimony. So we had's like T grant what's called use immune meaning we won't use anything you say against you for these specific purposes now, the judge is going to have to S off onhat but what really Mueller is doing is trying to F T fiv people to testify. Y could argue that he's also tryin T P more pressure Paul manafort to come to a plea agreement. It' possible, but, you know, these witnesses a preparing for trial. For aa agreement. These are five witnesses who he doesn't want to name publicly use he's concerned about theimpact. The only way that these witnesses' names are going to be public I they actually testifyccording T Mueller. We ha that other major development, the justice rtment indicting a 29-year-old Russian national for being a Russian agent here in the United States, mariia butina. You seeer R there. Conspiri toluence O politics. It shows howp the rus effort was. And this is separate F the Robert Mueller investigation. This has been an investigaon going on for a couple of years but they'reallyaying she was conspiringo be a Russian agnhe united States and lying about wt she doing here. I think thewereorried she was about to flee which is the reason that they're filthese charges immediately, but T real go the heart of WHA we've really been tng about here. This isn't periphethis is someoneho came T the country allegedly to B foreign ant and ld. And tried influencehe nationifle assoction repuan politics. Thanks very much.

