Outrage over ICE arrest of man taking pregnant wife to hospital

Immigration officials said they detained Joel Arrona-Lara, who was taking his pregnant wife to the hospital, due to an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Mexico on homicide charges.
1:53 | 08/20/18

