Transcript for 2 people fall 30 feet from derailed roller coaster

that breaking news overnight, a roller coaster derailing at the boardwalk in Daytona Beach, Florida. Leaving a car dangling from the track, you can see it there live. Those two riders falling more than 30 feet. Eight others rescued from the coaster. ABC's Victor Oquendo is here with the latest. Good morning to you, Victor. Reporter: Good morning. Those two passengers who fell more than 30 feet were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts as firefighters had to work quickly to rescue everyone else left dangling from the coaster cars. Overnight a terrifying and chaotic scene in Daytona Beach. Panic breaking out on this amusement park's roller coaster. I've got at least two people possibly hanging out of this roller coaster. Reporter: That known as the sand blaster derailing. This car dangling off its tracks, two riders in the front car thrown 34 feet to the ground. The conditions of the victims unknown at this time. Bystanders hearing a loud crash then racing over to the screaming passengers. You can see them hear, hear rowically holding the hanging car. It was chaotic. The riders were frightened. Reporter: Firefighters rescuing ten trapped riders, one by one, from a chain of three cars. Crawling their way across the fire truck's boom to safety. Six of them rushed to the hospital. It was dangling by a thread like it was barely hanging on. Reporter: Landyn was in line to get on but decided at the last minute not to get on. I heard a big, loud boom and then a bunch of people screaming and I looked over when I heard the crash and just saw the car go straight down. Reporter: According to a report from the news journal the 40-year-old coaster was found to have numerous problems during a February inspection report. Now an investigation into what caused the cars to derail is under way. Again, the extent of the injuries is unknown but all of the victims that were transported to the hospital were at least conscious. That's good to know. All right, Victor, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.