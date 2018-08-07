Transcript for Pompeo has first round of de-nuclearization talks with N. Korea

right here on ABC news. We want to move onw depments in the nuclear talks with North Korea. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo speaking to report overnight and responding to some harsh charges from the north Koreans after holding high level talks with top offic regardinnuclearization. ABC's Tara Palmeri is travel with the secretary in Vietnam thorning. Reporter: Secretary of state Mike Pompeo firing back after the north Koreans accused him of G, quote, gangster-like in his demands for denuclearization. If those ts were ster-like, the world is a gangster. Reporter: Hours after taking off from hisrd trip Toth Korea -- I think wee progress in every element of our discussion. Reporter: The nororeans calling the two days of talks between Pompeo and Kim's number twimchol, deep regrettable. Saying they never pushed back. Let me make clear, north Korea reaffirmed its commitment toplete denuclearization. Reporter: It'e high VEL meeting since president trump and Jong-un signed an agreement to darize at his historic smit in Singapore last month. Pompeo was expected to meet with M Jong-un buftbruptly. Never anticipated that I would meet with them. Orter: Thehite house pecting otherwise earlier this week. Secry Pompeo be leaving for North Korea on July 5th to meet with the north koreander and him. Reporter: Bacn north Korea, in sitdown coming amid satellite images that show the north Koreans expanding their missile testing facilities rather than disming them. Secretary te Mike tpompeo just finished up meetings in Tokyo Japan. He made very clear the U.S. Not stopping its stance on North Korea. Paula, Dan. Tara, T you for your reporting from Vietnam this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.