Powerful storm to bring rain, snow across the country

More
ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest storm path and temperatures.
0:58 | 12/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Powerful storm to bring rain, snow across the country

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59647145,"title":"Powerful storm to bring rain, snow across the country","duration":"0:58","description":"ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest storm path and temperatures. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/powerful-storm-bring-rain-snow-country-59647145","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.