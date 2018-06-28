Transcript for Reaction to Justice Kennedy's Supreme Court retirement

time, as well. Jon, thanks very much. More from Dan Abrams. Our supreme court analyst Kate Shaw. Welcome to both. Let's pick up there on roe V. Wade. That's where all the early energy is going to be. That's right. But let's be clear. There's no question that roe V. Wade could be in jeopardy. That doesn't mean it will get overturned. As a practical matter justices like to show deference to previous opinions meaning it's unusual to say we're simply going to overturn a decision because we now disagree with it. It happens on occasion have you it's very rare. More likely what you see is an opinion effectively get gutted meaning states that want to restrict abortion will increasingly make laws that are more restrictive and more restrictive and then have those challenged in the hope that they are able to move forward and in effect it would mean it becomes nearly impossible for women in a number of states to get abortions. You can be sure whoever he nominates will do his or her best not to show their hand on roe V. Wade during the confirmation. You don't want to admit what your position is on any process. The rule is when asked about a particular case you say this could come in front of me and as a result I'd have to see what the facts of the case were but you've got to believe that the president is going to know a lot about any candidate that he can -- Roe V. Wade is the issue getting so much attention, Kate. But you say there are two others, gay marriage and the death penalty that could be impacted. Justice Anthony Kennedy didn't just vote to uphold gay right, he was the architect essentially of the revolution under the constitution in terms of gay rights and equal protection clause so wrote the recent opinion finding that the constitution guarantees marriage regardless of sex. And, you know, those were all 5-4 digs so I think at least in theory those could be in question. Just because you have the votes to overturn a prior case doesn't mean you necessarily use them, the court in 1992 looked like it would overturn roe V. Wade because there was a change in membership and reaffirmed it in part because the court as an institution would be harmed by essentially giving the appearance it was a political institution so in all these areas I think there are hard questions about whether the court will change course even if has the votes to do so. Justice Kennedy didn't make this from the bench. Were you surprised by this. We all knew it was a possibility but I don't think anyone in the building believed he was going to do it yesterday in part because he seemed to send a message with his travel ban separate writing he had concerns about some of his conduct and rhetoric and said you need to act in ways that respect constitutional values like equality but in the end I think he did want to be replaced by a Republican president and this was the surest way to see that. The supreme court is pretty good at keeping secrets, better than most. Back to robin. George, as the president faces that supreme court battle

