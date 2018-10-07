Record-breaking tribute held for Evel Knievel

Travis Pastrana jumped 52 cars, then 16 Greyhound buses and finally the Caesar's Palace fountain in Las Vegas while on a motorcycle.
0:54 | 07/10/18

Transcript for Record-breaking tribute held for Evel Knievel
And now to that record breaking tribute to evil and evil overnight Travis Pastrana putting off three incredible live starts sitting three records. In three hours in Las Vegas doing to special called evil lives on History Channel. Let's take a look first Pastrana. He got on his motorcycle. Jump of 52 car in the I have to you know that's not the finish your garden can't do that. And got a big hitting jump over sixteen boxing. You know what does get to begin the week at an epic and candy John let's see this palace now. Enron alone. I tried that once in Vegas I got hurt him. It's David what happens in Vegas stay the Vegas but he did all of incredible things each one of those jobs. He won upheaval couldn't evil was like and legends immediately kids. Man dubbed trap of the join us live for his first interview in our next hour can we could talk to him you must have nerves of steel now to do that.

