Referee's questionable call for wrestler to cut dreadlocks

More
Many are outraged that a high school wrestler was given an ultimatum to cut his hair or forfeit his match.
4:06 | 12/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Referee's questionable call for wrestler to cut dreadlocks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59971992,"title":"Referee's questionable call for wrestler to cut dreadlocks","duration":"4:06","description":"Many are outraged that a high school wrestler was given an ultimatum to cut his hair or forfeit his match.","url":"/GMA/News/video/referees-questionable-call-wrestler-cut-dreadlocks-59971992","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.