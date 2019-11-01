Transcript for Robert Blake, 14 years after murder acquittal: 'I'm not giving up'

Back now with an ABC news exclusive. Robert Blake, the TV actor, escaped murder charges for the killing of his wife 16 years ago but a court still found him responsible for her death. It was a mystery that captivated so many and now Blake is giving his first interview in years. Amy is here with that. Good morning, Amy That's right. Blake who was acquitted of bonny Lee Bakley's murder spent months behind bars awaiting trial while the criminal case remains unsolved all these years later it's fresh in Blake's mind and he is not done fighting? That would be Mr. Blake. Reporter: The stunning case that shocked the world. My name is SHAWN Stanek. Do you know who the actor Robert Blake is. Yes. He walked up here and he's screaming somewherely. I know him from the neighborhood here. Reporter: In Los Angeles today police have acknowledged that the actor Robert Blake is considered a possible suspect in the murder of his wife. Reporter: Robert Blake star of the '70s TV series "Baretta" tried and acquitted of the murder of his second wife bonny Lee Bakley. It sounds like a made for TV murder mystery but this whodunit is all too real. Wife of actor Robert Blake. Wife of Robert Blake. Was killed as she sat in the couple's car. Reporter: In a special two-hour episode Blake is speaking out 14 years after his acquittal. Am I getting this right? It will tell you -- I know, he's going to tell you. Reporter: Blake previously made headlines with his infamous jailhouse interview with Barbara Walters watched by 12 million people back in 2003. You made almost a dozen movies in which you either played a murderer or somebody in jail. You hear me. Do you think that today there are people or maybe the press who say, he is that guy? He is that tough guy? The flips that you made, people think is Robert Blake. No. The cops invented that person and shoved it down the press' throat and the press loved it. They walked up and down the streets saying $15,000 for anything bad about Robert Blake. Robert, are you innocent? Of course. Of course I'm innocent. Of course I'm innocent. What if you were found guilty? What are they gonna do to me that they haven't done already? They took away my entire past. They took away my entire future. What is left for them to take. Reporter: The 85-year-old Robert Blake of today still speaking his mind. I'm not giving up. I'm not going to stick a gun in my mouth. I ain't juicing. I don't take dope. Why don't you work? Because I'm half dead. If you live to be a thousand you'll never be anybody with more miracles in their life than me. Now, while Blake was acquitted for Bakley's murder he was found liable for her wrongful death in a civil case brought by Bakley's children and ordered to pay millions. After an appeal they settled that confidentialally but still has a lot to say. "20/20" event tonight at 9:00, 8:00 central.

