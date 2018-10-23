Transcript for Go behind the scenes of the Mega Millions drawing

We switch gears to the mega millions mania. The record $1.6 billion just waiting for a winner with the lucky numbers and ABC's gio Benitez is in Atlanta with the behind the scenes look ahead of tonight's drawing. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Hey, Michael, good morning to you. We're in the room where it happens and come with me here because we've got the machines going here but you know what, these are not the actual balls that are going to be used tonight. Those are in a safe. I'm looking at it. We can't show it to you for security reasons but an auditor will be inspecting those balls before the drawing and tonight, those numbers could make someone very happy. This morning, just hours away from a drawing like no other in American history, $1.6 billion, the mega millions or megabillions favor is reaching a breaking point. I'm holding the lucky money right here. $1300 worth. Reporter: That record-breaking jackpot would be unprecedented cash payout of $904 million and getting a firsthand look at the room where it happens. The studio where the lucky numbers will be drawn. Our first winning number tonight is 65. Reporter: John crow will be calling those numbers. Live on television, you're picking these numbers. What's going through your mind? Really that somebody's life is going to change. Like this is a record-breaking jackpot and it's exciting to know that I'm calling numbers that can change somebody's life. Reporter: The mega millions game was recently tweaked and made harder and that's led to these bigger jackpots. The Powerball joining in on the excitement this week standing at $620 million. $1 billion. Reporter: Crow knows that tonight all eyes are on him. Take me through the machines. These are it. Yes, so this is our white ball so we have 70 numbers we choose from here. Over here 25 mega ball numbers. Reporter: John is hoping not to mispronounce any of those numbers tonight, almost three months since there's been a winner in the game and tonight that could all change. I can see someone talking about this. I have no access to these balls right now. No rigging here so, guys, you can stop sending me those lucky numbers. How did you know we were doing that. Tonight could be the night for one lucky person or more.

