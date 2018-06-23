Transcript for This single mom runs her own business and is now also running for Congress

Two things that I hear most on the campaign trail are. He's taking care of your kids. And usually through hill. I'm not your average benefit but don't home where he judicial resonant. I don't. A background. An it I think that's exactly what people want right now. Village decision running for congress are not that much different than being single mom are really apparent at all for that matter. Welcome at six. Try to catch a funny mellow start to follow up fun a press says that I needed to clarify for the record. Fed my animals coming hits got ready for school and drop them off. Now that you're talking a farmer's we've got me really later this crazy but it's. I do own the pressure. They join the local democratic committee we are talking about. What kind of candidate does this moment require all licensed me. I live a serious financial insistence on a single mom I'm not the kind of person runs for congress. And the roots and well that's exactly what you do it. I met with someone who run for the seat before and he said wounds that turns. There are two things people we care about. Jobs and updates it just an innocent. I Anderson were up against you know Democrats times. To run in the district like this but. I'm brave enough to have an honest conversation I think that's right now. That's my business relies on. We look at the GOP is recruiting. Of which Stefani glamour events and news affairs hypocrite and we see them targeting nontraditional candidate. People who have deep ties to their districts. Who know what it's like on the ground and yet you can be trusted because they're not politicians. I grew up on it a huge far. Is really raise informed by the outdoors we had almost fifty horses. The really hard business to make a go up that's 20000 dollars in taxes before even turning he every year. And eventually lost it and so you know I started my own business. A lot. They opened the thrift store and it really took off and so ten years later we're still here was perhaps the smartest thing average it. I'm a big fan of of all the vintage items beat a ton of equality Hillary when I look at the needs of economic development in this area IC health care is a huge issue we are often at risk of losing her job around here when we have a child. A. Are. Charles presidency was a flash point and it really made women wake up and say oh my god I had to do something now. And you know that was a large part of why I decided Iraq ice a future for my children and myself that can be vastly different and one. Are excited. In not a people who are so excited about some women running out. Don't be scared off Philip and tell you can't because if you want about that weekend. And he just seemed to go for it.

