Transcript for South Carolina town waits for Mega Millions winner

We are back with the search for a billionaire, residents of that small town in south Carolina where the tiguan was sold think they may know who bought it and Steve osunsami is in simpsonville with the story. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning, George. This is a small town and many people we talk with say they know who this family is but are trying to protect them because there are various serious safety concerns here about revealing their identity. The winning ticket was sold at this mini mart directly behind me, one of a few states where the winner doesn't have to publicly come forward. It's the talk of this rural town. Who here is now rich beyond their wildest dreams? Everybody calling me, texted me, is it you, sorry, no. Reporter: We knocked on doors and discovered it's an open secret. Pauletta Anderson heard who won. I'm happy for him. Reporter: And so is the mayor and says her sister works at the same company as the winner and plans to claim it anonymously as state law allows and everybody is respecting that. Our entire community is absolutely thrilled for these people so, yeah, yeah. We rally around you when you're having bad days and we celebrate you when you're having great days. Reporter: We may never know the confirmed identity of the winner who could claim nearly $878 million before taxes in one single payment. The state's lottery chief says the winner has six months to come get the money. We just want to let you know that if you want to remain anonymous in South Carolina, you can remain anonymous in south Carolina. If you give us a call let us know ahead of time how you would want to claim your funds. Reporter: The story we're hear something that the winner showed up at work yesterday morning hoping to play it cool but that didn't last long, guys. How do you play it call when you become a billionaire, Steve? Thanks for being there for us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.