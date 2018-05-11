Transcript for Stakes high for Trump in midterm elections

We have Jon Karl back here, and Mary Bruce is also ready. Let's pick up where Tom left off. This is unusual because the president has put himself on the ballot. On one hand he is incredibly unpopular, but the and I going gangbusters. If we lose meaning Republicans, if we lose the house they said, somebody should be fired. It is, you know, this is the kind of economy a president would dream up, but he is sitting in the mid or low 40s depending on what you are looking at. Let's talk about what happens if the Democrats get those 23 seats and take control of the house tomorrow. President trump wakes up to a very different presidency and a very different Washington. Yeah, George. They will put this president under an intense microscope. They are likely to investigate everything to his tax returns and Russia collusion. Get ready for a lot of hearings and subpoenas. Then there is the question of impeachment. Democrats have been treading very carefully, and they are not ready to go that far just yet. They have made very clear they are ready to investigate everything and George, impeachment is on the table. Is the white house braced for that kind of change? Oh, absolutely. They are -- they are preparing for the fact that the Democrats -- preparing for them taking over the house, and they know right now you have committees on capitol hill like the intelligence committee, the chief investigative committee that have been protecting the president, investigating his opponents. That is a 180-degree change. You will have them going after the president and his cabinet and the top advisers. And change in the administration as well. I think people are bracing for potential changes as early as Wednesday if things change and every source in the white house I have talked to is bracing to lose the house on Tuesday. We're all going to be here tomorrow night tracking the election straight through Tuesday night. I'll be here starting at 8:00 eastern.

