Transcript for Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club

Ael. That breaking news ernight, srm arrested during one of her sho taken cus and our chief justice correspondent Pierre th has the test. Good morning, . Reporter: Michael, good morning. That's right, the at of the ult film star happening overni this morning her attorney is crying fl. Appearance in columb, Ohio, ending in an arrest for porn star stormy Daniels. Dani seen here in handcuffs, aolice officer leading the wa the series of tweets, attoey Michael avenatti sayingniwas arrested for allo ausro touch her while on stage a nonsexual manner.avenatti ao claimin the arrest was a setup and politicay motivated. All bogus charges. But auities claim otherwise. Writingt Daniels formerly known as Stephan cliffor forced a patron into herst including inappropriate touching female patrons. Das headlines for her involvement in T Michael Cohen. For S, Mr. Cohen has acted ke he is above the law. He has Nev thought that men, even more women likeme, red. That ends now. Repor cohend Daniels $13000 a month before the presidential election to stop her fromcu an affair she allegedly had with trump in 2006. Cohen initially deniedha but later said it wasad his own money. Daniels who was released is in court Friday morning for a that she willad notuilty to misdemeanorcharges. Robin. All right, Pierre, thank. N to that miracle rescue

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.