Transcript for Supreme Court nominee list narrowed to 5, Trump says

President trump, you saw him in gio's piece, he was not just weighing in on the shooting but he also made some news overnight about his pick for the supreme court. He says he will make his announcement on July 9th, ten days from now. He will be interviewing potential candidates at his golf club in New Jersey. Over the weekend that's where he'll be spending this weekend but he raised some eyebrows when he said he will not be asking the contenders about roe V. Wade, the case that legalized abortion in this country. White house correspondent Tara Palmeri is in New Jersey this morning. Tara, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. That's right president trump said he'll be announcing his supreme court nominee in less than two weeks and he'll be working this weekend to narrow down his top picks. He said he's down to five, and two of them are women. This morning, the countdown is on. Look, I like them all. But I've got it down to about five. Reporter: Aboard air force one for a weekend of golf with his family, president trump revealing to reporters he's narrowed down his supreme court short list to five. Two of those candidates are women. He says he'll announce his pick on July 9th. Despite campaign promises, president trump telling Fox News the position of any of these prospective nominees on abortion is not a critical issue. Are you going to ask your nominees beforehand how they might vote on roe versus wade? Well, that's a big one and probably not. They're all saying don't do that. You don't do that. You shouldn't do that, but I'm putting conservative people on. Reporter: It's been just three days since justice Kennedy announced his retirement and Republicans are eager to quickly fill the seat for a political win before the midterms. They only have a razor thin majority in the senate. Meanwhile, Democrats say they are ready to put up a fight over the seat. Now is the moment we must fight. Reporter: This comes as we're learning about an alleged major breach in white house security protocol. Are you ready for the call? Yeah. Okay, let me try to connect. Reporter: Hours after leaving this cheering crowd in north Dakota on Wednesday, the president or what sounds like him allegedly thought he was taking a call aboard air force one from democratic senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey. Hi, Bob. Hey, how are you? Reporter: The voice on the other end claiming to be a former Howard Stern sidekick known as stuttering John Melendez. The comedian now saying he pulled a prank on the president for his stuttering John podcast. The president talking about his supreme court short list. I have a list of people. I have a big list of people, Bob, and we'll take a look at it and we're going to make a decision. I'll probably make it over the next couple of weeks. Reporter: The white house isn't commenting on this or whether that's even the president's voice on the line. We do know from a source from senator Menendez's office that they reached out to find out why he reached out to the president but he said he never called. The comedian claims he was patched through by the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Dan. Okay. Tara, thank you. Lots to talk about here. So let's bring in ABC news contributor and conservative commentator Tara setmayer joining us from Washington this morning. Tara, I'll spare you the stuttering John questions and let's get straight to the supreme court. The president says he won't ask supreme court contenders when he meets them over the weekend in New Jersey about roe V. Wade. Do you buy that, and I mean isn't that maybe just a technicality since he already knows where most of them stand, I would imagine, through the vetting process. Absolutely. I mean, the president has already had a list compiled from conservative groups who have been waiting for years to have this opportunity. So the issue of abortion and roe V. Wade is something that always looms in the back of everyone's mind, and it also gets asked during the confirmation hearings with the senate. So the fact that the president is coming out and saying it now, I think he's just trying to tamp down all the speculation from Democrats who are concerned about roe V. Wade potentially being overturned and turning this into a major political issue, so I think he's attempting to tamp it down but obviously a lot of people are seeing this as disingenuous. We may never know what questions he asks or what he talks about in these confidential meetings with these potential candidate, but it's certainly something that looms large, but the idea of having an ideological litmus test has been something that most people in this process don't like to do, because they say that should not be the criteria for a supreme court justice. It should be their interpretation of law and the constitution and even the more pro-choice Republicans like senator murkowski and Collins have they'd that they will not apply that litmus test to a nominee either. Let's talk about the politics here. If the president picks somebody who wants to roll back roe or may be leaning in that direction, what kind of impact is that likely to have on elections going forward, specifically the midterm elections among female voters? Well, it's an issue that will certainly bring out a lot of people. I mean, the idea of a supreme court nominee potential justice that would roll back roe V. Wade, I think, would be a huge issue in November. But I just don't see the president picking someone that would step on that land mine. Whoever he picks will be someone that's savvy enough to get through the nomination process and the confirmation process without doing that. We haven't really had any nominees come out and say directly that, yes, I'll roll that back and have been very judicious, if I may, in their answers onhat question, so I don't see the senate confirming someone that would do that, so, but it certainly will be an issue that will get people out to the polls because it's important to a lot of women in this country, both pro-life and pro-choice movements, so it's another issue that will get people to the polls in November for sure. As I have said, let it not be said that we don't live in interesting times. Tara setmayer, thank you very much.

