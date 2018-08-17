Transcript for Tent collapse injures 12 amid extreme weather outbreak

We'll turn to the wild weather hitting the heartland, moving east. Severe storms striking overnight, blowing over this tent in Alabama, injuring seven people, and in here, damaging cars. Rob? 60-mile-an-hour winds in Tulsa, and flash flooding there. Oklahoma getting hit for the second consecutive day. Reporter: Overnight, severe weather across the nation. Vehicles submerged in flood water as the streets turn to rivers across the southern plains. Winds up to 60 miles per hour knocking over this small plane in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Thankfully, no one hurt. This morning, severe weather in the south injuring 12 people, 3 in critical condition after a tent collapsed outside of Birmingham, Alabama. There is a ten that has blown over and several people are injured. Rorter: Tables flipped, water coolers tossed on the grass. The storm spreading to the south, lightning illuminaing the sky in Orlando, Florida. In Oklahoma, nearly five inches of rain falling. This car needed to be towed out of the floodwaters. Others diverted off the road for drier ground. The wind spreading tree limbs across this yard, a car barricaded in the driveway. And in Minnesota, vikings fans forced to evacuate traing camp due to lightning. And it is all moving towards the east, the northeast later on today. Here's how things will time out. That tropical moisture being fed in, and could see severe weather today. Strong winds, large hail, and maybe a tornado up through the capita district of Albany, and the front drags back throughout Saturday, and for the first half of the week, looks to be pretty soggy in th way of flash flooding. Michael and robin,k over to you. Thank you so much, rob. Robin?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.